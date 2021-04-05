Skip to Content
Canine sniffs out $108K worth of meth in vehicle

USBP

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested a man and a woman after attempting to smuggle $108,000 worth of methamphetamine.

U.S. Border Patrol said agents sent a Ford Expedition to secondary at the Highway 78 immigration checkpoint after a canine alerted the vehicle. While they searched the vehicle, they found 56 packages of meth under the vehicle's seats and behind the rear cargo side panels.

They also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Agents said the drugs weighed 60 pounds. They also arrested the man, woman and seized the vehicle.

