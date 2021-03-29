Skip to Content
City of San Luis office closed on Cesar Chavez Day

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis will be closed on Wednesday, March 31, to celebrate Cesar Chavez Day.

The city of San Luis will resume back to its regular hours on Thursday, April 1. Emergency law enforcement services will remain available.

Trash will still be picked up as normal. But if you're trying to make a utility payment, you can pay online here. Or dial 855-314-2095 to make a payment over the phone.

You can also drop off a check or money order only at the drop box located outside City Hall's lobby entrance.

If you have a utility emergency, contact the Police Department Communications Division at 928-341-2420.

