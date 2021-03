Local News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Wellton firefighters responded to a semi-truck in flames on Interstate 8 on Thursday.

Wellton Fire Department said it received reports of a fire at milepost 31 about a vehicle fire. When they arrived at the scene, they found a semi-truck engulfed in flames.

Thankfully firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters continue to investigate the cause of the fire.