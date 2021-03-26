Skip to Content
Increasing levels of COVID-19 in sewage prompts mayor to speak out

Precaution, testing and vaccination are encouraged

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mayor Gerardo Sanchez announced Friday that the University of Arizona COVID-19 Early Warning Sewage Testing Project has been detecting a steady increase of SARS-CoV-2 in multiple testing sites throughout Yuma County.

"Let us not give in to the COVID-19 fatigue," stated Mayor Sanchez. He asks residents to continue practicing COVID-19 precautions, get tested and get vaccinated to help keep the community safe.

Sewage testing helps health professionals understand when, if, and how much COVID-19 is present in a certain area’s population. It also provides an early warning of a potential outbreak. The presence of COVID-19 appears in sewage days before people begin to show symptoms.

It is important for everyone to remember they could be asymptomatic, causing them to transfer and spread the virus.

Protect yourself and others by wearing a face mask, staying six (6) feet apart from others, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated areas, and washing hands as well as using hand sanitizer regularly.

Mayor Sanchez expressed, "I am very thankful to the University of Arizona COVID-19 Early Warning Sewage Testing Project, to our City Administration and to our Public Works Department for being a part of the Yuma County Steering Committee to caution residents early on to help stop the spread and keep our community safe."

For more information about this topic, or to schedule a meeting with the City of San Luis Public Affairs Office, please call (928) 341-8520 or email publicrelations@sanluisaz.gov.

