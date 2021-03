Local News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Lane restrictions are scheduled at the U.S. 95 in Yuma for March 30 and April 2.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said utility contractors are scheduled to replace electric power lines that will require closures at Fortuna Road at milepost 30.

The road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drivers are asked to use caution around public safety personnel and equipment.