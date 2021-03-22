Visit Yuma’s executive director to retire in July

Local News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Executive Director of Visit Yuma announced her retirement on Monday.

Visit Yuma said Linda Morgan had led the nonprofit since January 2012. Morgan is retiring on July 30, 2021.

“I have loved this job and this organization for nearly 10 years. I am excited for what is next for Visit Yuma and look forward to new ideas and programs that come with new leadership. I will continue to be a strong advocate for Yuma and its tourism industry,” she said.

Morgan adds, "it is with mixed feelings that I make this decision, but the timing feels right, and I look forward to the future.”

Visit Yuma says Morgan has made a difference in the organization. Adding that under Morgan's leadership, its Agritourism has grown.

Louis Scott, Visit Yuma’s Board Chair, said, “Linda has brought Visit Yuma and tourism in Yuma to a new level. Her dedication and commitment will be greatly missed. The entire Visit Yuma Board is grateful for the events and programs Linda organized during her tenure. Her attention to the details of the mission is evident in everything she has done. The Board and I wish her well in her next endeavors.”

Morgan has expanded military tourism by providing tours at both military installations.

Morgan looks forward to retirement to spend quality with her family, including her two-year-old twin granddaughters, before deciding on new opportunities.