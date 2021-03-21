Imperial Avenue sewer pipeline rehabilitation project nears completion

Local News

City of El Centro begins work on fourth measure

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro’s Design and Installation of Energy Conservation and Operational Improvements Project consists of four measures (projects) in order to protect the city's wastewater assets, implement an energy saving infrastructure for the wastewater aeration process and replace an aging sanitary sewer collection system trunk main.

With the third measure recently completed, the fourth measure, Sewer Pipeline Rehabilitation Project, calls for the replacement of 1,261 feet of trunk main, 300 feet of sanitary sewer service laterals and 10 sanitary sewer manholes along Imperial Avenue, between Brighton Avenue and Barbara Worth Drive.

Portions of the existing sewer pipeline were installed during the 1930's, along with some masonry brick manholes still existing. These improvements should eliminate groundwater infiltration into the sanitary sewer collection system along this segment.

Construction hours are limited to 8 p.m. - 6 a.m. in order to not impede with daytime traffic along the main avenue. Because the measure is being constructed within an older part of town, it was prolonged due to encountering old portions of the concrete road, unknown pipelines and an unwavering groundwater level.

As the measure nears completion, Imperial Avenue southbound lanes (where the majority of the work is located) will receive a 1.5-inch mill and fill of new asphaltic concrete (AC) pavement surfacing. This roadway improvement is tentatively scheduled for completion by the end of April 2021.

The City of El Centro would like to express their deepest gratitude for the community's patience during this long awaited sanitary sewer improvement.

Any questions regarding this update, please contact the City of El Centro, Engineering Division at 760‐337‐5182.