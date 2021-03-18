District One to raise teacher salaries in July

Local News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Teachers in Yuma County will soon start seeing a 3.5% increase in their paychecks starting in July 2021.

Yuma School District One said the Governing Board unanimously approved in February to increase the average teacher salaries to more than 30% since 2016.

In 2018, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey endorsed a 20 percent increase in teacher salaries by 2020. However, District One has now exceeded that requirement.

District One said after careful consideration, the board has approved an insurance plan that employees can take advantage of with lower premiums.