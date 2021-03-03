State representatives request assistance for influx of asylum-seekers

Local News

News 11's Crystal Jimenez finds out what help may be available

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local representatives are calling for action to help border cities like Yuma County, when it comes to the flow of migrants at the border, and those being released into the community.

Customs and Border Protection recently reported apprehending about 300 illegal immigrants a day since President Biden ordered immigrants to await their asylum cases in the United States.

Last week, U.S Representative Raúl Grijalva (D, Ariz.) wrote to the President and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, asking them to provide supplemental federal funds to cities that could see an uptick in migrants.

Meanwhile Arizona Representative Tim Dunn (R-D13) called out the Biden administration for the policy that releases detained immigrants into Southern Arizona communities.

Arizona Representative Joanne Osbourne (R-D13) tells News 11's Crystal Jimenez she is in contact with the Yuma Mayor and other local leaders. Rep. Osbourne said, this week her and other legislative colleagues will be sending information and requests to their federal partners.

It's currently unclear who exactly those federal partners are. Rep. Osbourne also mentioned she will be in Yuma County along with Rep. Joel John next Friday to meet with various leaders to discuss these issues.

Wednesday on News 11's Early Edition, we hear from these local representatives on what action is being taken to represent the border town's with the influx of asylum seekers.