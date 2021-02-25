Yuma Salvation Army offering free face masks

Local News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Salvation Army in Yuma said it helped hundreds of people during the pandemic with it's social services. Now it's offering free face masks to those in need.

The Salvation Army and Ford Motor Company have partnered together for Arizona to offer the masks.

According to the Salvation Army the Ford Company made 120 million of these masks.

45,000 of those masks came to Yuma.

Distribution began on Wednesday, where already The Salvation Army reported 10,000 to have been given away.

The masks are supposed to be for the most vulnerable.

Each pack has 20 face masks.

The Salvation Army is located at 454 W. Catalina Drive in Yuma.