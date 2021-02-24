YumaCats extend U of A scholarship deadline

Local News

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - YumaCats, the University of Arizona Alumni chapter based in Yuma, who champion for raising funds for local scholarships have extended their deadline.

Incoming freshman or college transfer students can apply for the 2021-2022 YumaCats Scholarship by March 26. Due to COVID-19, the committee is planning to have all meetings, and interviews take place virtually through an online platform.

The scholarship committee has been awarding scholarships to local high school and transfer students for 29 years.

Each member of the committee spends extensive time interviewing all candidates via web. The scholarship committee is comprised of Vicki Bardo, Kirk Dunn, Cori Rico, Ernesto Romero, Chase Thompson, Gay Thrower and Lucy Valencia.

If you have any questions about the scholarship process, or wish to contact the committee, students are encouraged to reach out.

Contact Scholarship Committee Chairwoman Gay Thrower at throwershome@hotmail.com, or email YumaCats at yumacats123@gmail.com.