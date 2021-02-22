Armed Forces partner up for simulation training at MCAS Yuma

Local News

11th Marine Expeditionary Unit prepares for deployment - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 11th MEU is preparing for sea deployment with Realistic Urban Training known as RUT. The simulation allows Marines and Sailors to work together in a real-life mission scenario.

The unique unit is responsible for crisis response, humanitarian services, and combat.

"The Marine and Navy team is extremely important. We provide medical readiness. So we make sure that the Marines are always healthy and medically ready to go on deployment and then when we’re on deployment," said Brittanny McCraven, Hospital Corpsman Second Class. "We make sure that if they sustain any injuries while they’re out, we’re the first responders, the first line of care for them."

Some exercises include medical triage and transportation of injured patients.