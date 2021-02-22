2021 Agriculture Summit

Local News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of the biggest local agriculture events is just around the corner.

If you enjoy field demonstrations, learning about the newest advancements in agriculture, and enjoying homegrown food, then this is the event for you!

The Ag Summit starts February 23-25 with the Jacob Louis Daily Memorial Golf Tournament & Lunch starting at 12 p.m. at Mesa del Sol Golf Club.

The 2021 Southwest AG Summit is going virtual this year.

Each year they hold a large farm meeting called Southwest Ag Summit (SWAG), which is well known in the region. They will be going 100% virtual this year.

For more information click here.