Mayan Hotel damages are catastophic, cause still under investigation

Local News

Aftermath of fire seems to be much worse than prior incidents

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Fire Department (ECPD) received several calls of a first-alarm fire at about 11 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, ECPD firemen witnessed the fire quickly escalate into a third-alarm inferno.

A pedestrian passerby shared, "There've been fires at this hotel before, but this is for sure the worst I've seen."

Due to the flame intensity and abrupt escalation, ECPD found it necessary to request aid from alternative departments around the Imperial Valley.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

El Centro Fire Department Investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the fire. If you have any information, give them a call at (760) 337-4530.