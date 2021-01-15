Medjool Date Festival Goes Virtual in 2021

Local News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - The City of Yuma's Medjool Date Festival is still on but it's going virtual amid the pandemic.

The event which will take place on Saturday, January 23rd can be streamed via the City of Yuma's City Channel, website and social media.

Joanne Foster, coordinator for the festival says despite the capacity it's being held in, this is 'one for the books'.

"This is the capitol of the world for dates and that's pretty amazing," said Foster. "So we're really looking forward to featuring this video and having the community in the area enjoy the history behind the date gardens that are here locally."

They have a full slate of segments to show the history of the Medjool date, date recipe tutorials, and an evening of entertainment featuring local sister-group 'The Gwynn Sisters".



