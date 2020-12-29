Most Googled inquiries of 2020

Local News

News 11's Arlette Yousif looks at what got the big-time clicks last year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Life changed dramatically during the pandemic, and so did the things people surfed for in 2020.

Understandably, safety, and health issues topped the list. 65% of search inquiries related to COVID-19. However, it appears people were also keeping an eye on their teeth. "Is it safe to go to the dentist?" was the most search question of the year in the U.S.

Sitting in the dentist chair and having at least two people in such proximity to you while your mouth is open without a mask is pretty intimate in the current situation, even more so that they touch your mouth and face.

Be that as it may, dentists and their staff use clean tools in a patient's mouth and are always wearing gloves and a mask.

Find out more on the most searched inquiries in 2020 on News 11's Early Edition as Arlette Yousif reports.