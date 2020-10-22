Yuma High Criminal shirts to benefit breast cancer research

Local News

The one of a kind Criminal shirt is only offered on campus for a limited time.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Club at Yuma High School are showing their support for breast cancer through the month of October.

The club is selling a one of a kind pink logo criminal shirt with the proceeds benefiting Yuma Regional Medical Center's Cancer Center.

"Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the United States," said Patricia Quezada, Yuma High's business management teacher. "As a school we always, every October, see our football games supporting. So we also wanted to support as an FBLA."

The shirts are navy blue with a pink Criminal head. As of right now, the shirts are being sold at the school's cell block student store. According to Quezada, the shirts have received an overwhelming response from students and staff.