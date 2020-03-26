Brown Bag Coalition helps homeless during coronavirus pandemic

Local News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- The Brown Bag Coalition is going the extra mile to ensure that not only is the homeless community being fed but being educated on the coronavirus as well.

With food establishments only taking to go or drive-thru, officials from the Brown Bag Coalition say now is even harder for homeless individuals to stay sanitized.

Imperial County is doing to help the homeless community during the pandemic.