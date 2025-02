YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Love is in the air and some Yuma Couples have been together for decades, some have been together for more than 60 years and others for about 40.

One couple shares what is a piece of advice he would want to share with the younger generation.

"Well, flexibility and being able to say I’m sorry when it is necessary when sometimes it is,” said Louis Lakens, who has been married to Robin for 25 years but together for 40.