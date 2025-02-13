Visit Yuma shares economic impact on community

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - At the latest Yuma County Board of Supervisors, Visit Yuma shares their economic impact.

According to the executive Director Marcus Carney, Yuma had $754.1 million of direct visitor spending.

In Fiscal Year 2024, there was a hotel revenue of $88.78 million, Fiscal Year 2023 there was $105.87 million and in Fiscal Year 2022 there was $90.56 million in revenue.

For Airbnbs in Yuma in Fiscal Year 2024, they brought in $17.97 million and the year prior there was $7.80 million.