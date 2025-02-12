Yuma County agriculture adds $4.4 billion to state economy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new study released by the University of Arizona (U of A) says Yuma agriculture and agri-business added $4.4 billion to the state's economic activity in 2022.

Of the $4.4 billion, $3.9 billion went to Yuma County's economy.

All businesses linked to agriculture from production and supporting industries helped generate the money.

Robert Masson, a local U of A assistant agricultural agent, explains how the county added to the state economy.

“The sales themselves and their direct impact down the supply chain and processing and delivering as well as contributions to other counties equaled $4.4 billion annually,” said Masson.

The same study also shows that Yuma produce generated $3.2 billion in retail value in 2022.

President of the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association, Mike Pasquinelli, explains how locals can help keep produce safe.

“Staying out of the fields during harvest or event after harvest there’s a lot of importance that we put on the farms for that so it’s really important to support us but also be mindful,” said Pasquinelli.

Masson explains the dollar value of irrigation water in Yuma County.

“Per drop you can make more money, about nine times more money than you could on average anywhere else along the Colorado River Basin,” said Masson.

Yuma County ranked 13th in total crop sales out of all counties in the US.