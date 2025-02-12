Local non-profits to help victims of Los Angeles fires

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local non-profit agencies are teaming up to help victims of the Los Angeles fires to get back on their feet.

The San Luis Frontera Rotary Club and Comite de Bien Estar are accepting donations.

They are receiving a variety of items including shovels, rakes and personal hygiene products.

"Today it's Los Angeles, tomorrow could be us in Arizona. We want to make sure to plant the seed. If we have the opportunity to help now - why not do it? It is very important for us to expand and able to help," said Lizeth Servin, a San Luis Frontera Rotary Club member.

You can take your donations to the Comite de Bien Estar on B St. near Fourth Ave. in san luis, arizona.