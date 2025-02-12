Skip to Content
Yuma County

Local non-profits to help victims of Los Angeles fires

KYMA
By ,
Published 4:49 PM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local non-profit agencies are teaming up to help victims of the Los Angeles fires to get back on their feet.

The San Luis Frontera Rotary Club and Comite de Bien Estar are accepting donations.

They are receiving a variety of items including shovels, rakes and personal hygiene products.

"Today it's Los Angeles, tomorrow could be us in Arizona. We want to make sure to plant the seed. If we have the opportunity to help now - why not do it? It is very important for us to expand and able to help," said Lizeth Servin, a San Luis Frontera Rotary Club member.

You can take your donations to the Comite de Bien Estar on B St. near Fourth Ave. in san luis, arizona.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content