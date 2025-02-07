City of Yuma asking for public input on accessibility

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma is asking for your opinions on how to make the area more accessible.

The City launched an online survey for Yumans to report challenges they faced with accessibility and what they believe need to be fixed.

Councilwomen Leslie McClendon says local opinions play a key role in city improvements.

“We need to hear from everyone in the community, what they see. They are our eyes and ears of our community and that's important to us," she said.

This years update will focus on improvements for parking, city streets, public buildings, parks and more.

Once the feedback is collected, a plan is then devised to incorporate the community's desires

“When you take a look at all of that, we’re just going to have to sit back, take a look at the survey, see where the importance is and start checking the list," McClendon explained.

The survey closes on February 28

To share you thoughts, you can find the link to the survey here.