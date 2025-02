YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma is asking locals to provide feedback on the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Feedback in the survey will allow residents to highlight Yuma facilities, sidewalks, parks and more, which will be put into consideration for the 2025 ADA Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan.

The survey is open to the public and is available until February 28.

You can participate in the survey here.