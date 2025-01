YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo announced the route it will take.

The parade will begin on S Maiden Ln (near Harold C Giss Pkway) then end on W 8th St and S 4th Ave.

The Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo will be celebrating its 80th year and will take place on Saturday, February 8 at 9 a.m.

An interactable map of the route can be found here.

Tickets can be purchased here.