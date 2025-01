SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Locals will be able to receive free steering wheel locks from the San Luis Police Department.

The wheel locks will be available on Friday, January 17 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the San Luis Police parking lot (1030 E. Union St.).

Police say the wheel locks cannot be reserved, as they'll only be available for pickup at the event.

The full post about the event can be read on social media here.