Arizona Legislature discusses hot topics

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Monday, the Arizona State Legislature opened its new session by discussing many important issues within the state.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs also delivered her State of the State Address Monday afternoon.

In the speech, she touched on major topics that impact the state.

Those include housing, the border, contraception, education, and water.

“I am proud to have secured a deal that protects Arizonans from forced cuts to our water use through 2026 but the deadline is close and we have more to do,” said Gov. Hobbs.

However, Gov. Hobbs was not the only one, the Republican Leadership of the Arizona House of Representatives also unveiled their 2025 Majority Plan early Monday morning.

"From education to the economy, border security, to government accountability it will serve as our road map to lead with purpose and deliver results to the people of Arizona," said Rep. Michael Carbone, from Arizona District 25.

Senators Brian Fernandez and Tim Dunn share their thoughts on the governor's state of the state address.

“You know they want to do more school funding and teacher resources, we agree it’s just the pathway forward that we might disagree with and so yeah there were some things in the speech that I totally agree with and some that I didn’t,” said Sen. Dunn.

“Certainly water and education are hugely important for our district so I’m really looking forward to working with both the Governor and the Republican leaders on just how we can do what’s best for Arizona,” said Sen. Fernandez.

The house also held it's first regular session where members took the oath of office and cast their first votes.