YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) congratulated its senior dispatcher with a ceremony, according to a post on social media.

Senior Dispatcher Jose Aldaco has been with YCSO for 25 years, first starting in 1999.

"Thank you for your service and we wish you good luck, good health, and great success on your well-deserved retirement," writes YCSO.