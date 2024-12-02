Firefighters rescue cat from Yuma house fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - No injuries were reported after a cat was rescued from a house fire in Yuma.

The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) says it happened on 26th Place near 34th street on Friday night.

When the fire engine arrived, everyone was already outside of the home.

"When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming out the kitchen area. Thankfully, the occupants made out of the house already and engine six provided an aggressive fire attack and we were able to quick knock down and stop the fire," said Cpt. David Padilla, the Yuma Fire Department PIO.

A cat, the family's pet, was rescued and returned to the homeowner, according to a YFD press release.

No injures were reported.

The cause of fire remains under investigation.