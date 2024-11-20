Spaceport Project talks continue

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma City Council received an update on the spaceport project Tuesday night, explaining where the port could be located and where they are in the process.

The project has been in the works for the past couple of years. It is set to be located near the Arizona State Prison.

The port will focus more on satellite launches.

The city is currently in the application process with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

"They want to make sure anything that we launch into space, that the safety cones that we’re not going to impact population centers, that all of that is addressed," said Jay Simonton, the Yuma City Administrator.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls says this is a major step for a potential new industry in Yuma.

"It changes the way one the world perceives us, but two the industries that to want to locate here, so those that are building rockets and those that are building that industry are going to want to be close to where the launches happen," said Mayor Nicholls.

The launches are projected to take off in Yuma County and head south, meaning the city has had to work with Mexico.

"We've got to communicate with them, let them know what we're doing, make sure they're comfortable with that because as I showed the council those rockets will be heading south over Mexico, over the Gulf of California and over the Pacific Ocean," said Simonton.

If everything goes according to plan, the city hopes the first rocket to launch sometime in 2026/27.