Looking for a job or career change? Attend the Yuma County Job Fair to see what’s best for you

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - If you're looking for a job or maybe a change of career, attend the Yuma County Job Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Yuma County Main Library on 2951 S. 21st Dr.

Arlyn Galaviz, Yuma County Communications & Public Affairs, says there will be plenty of opportunities with different departments.

"Yes. So there's going to be everything ranging from front desk to sheriffs and then we're always looking for attorneys. So if you're freshly graduated I mean we are always looking for attorneys," says Galaviz. "And there's just going to be a range of everything there. We have 23 departments and around 45 divisions."

"It's so important that you come prepared. You're going to be meeting directors, probably supervisors even. And so, one thing that's important to note is ARIZONA@WORK is going to be there to assist with resumes," Galaviz continues. "So if you want to bring your resume with a thumb drive if you need updating, they'll be on-site to provide you with that assistance. We'll also have computers to help you apply right then."

Galviz explains the many benefits of working for Yuma County.

"We have excellent health benefits. We also have a really robust professional development program. So a lot of soft skill development, a lot of working with people and that's all free of charge," Galaviz says. "Once you're at Yuma County employee, you're open to all these benefits. Yuma County is really focused on becoming an employer of choice. So we have the most robust benefit package for all of our employees. So if that looks like and sounds like something you're looking to get into, we're the employer for you."

For more information, contact the Yuma County Human Resources Dept. at (928) 373-1013.