Looking for a job? Check out the Yuma Community Job and Education Fair

Over 40 employers will be present, so come dressed to impress

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Community Job and Education Fair is happening on Wed. October 2 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Arizona Western College in the Schoening Conference Center.

Jessica Cisneros, Business Services & Rapid Response Coordinator with ARIZONA@WORK, says there will be more than enough vendors to keep you busy and on your toes.

"So all inside we're going to have about 68 vendors there, which, the breakdown is like 41 employers, we have 16 community resources and 12 educators," explains Cisneros.

There will be on-site interviews so come dressed to impress and have your resume in hand.

"If you don't have your resume. we do have a resource room dedicated to getting any updates that you need or printing them out for you to give to those employers," says Cisneros.

If you need a ride to AWC, YCAT has you covered.

"If you hop on a bus that has the orange route, they can take you for free," says Cisneros.

To view the bus schedule, scan the QR code on the flyer below.

If you would like to attend the job fair, you can register here or scan the QR code above.