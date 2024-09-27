Local group shares personal abortion stories

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Abortion rights was the topic of conversation today in San Luis, Arizona, as one group was able to share some personal stories about the topic.

The event was put on by the Green Wave, which is a grouping of abortion rights movements in various countries across the U.S.

“We are bringing stories of people who have been suffering to what it is to live under abortion restrictions in Latino America," said Paula Avila Guillen, the executive director of the Women's Equality Center.

People with the Green Wave shared personal stories of abortion experiences to locals in hopes of getting the people of San Luis to understand their perspective.

The group has been on a U.S. tour for the past week, most recently stopping in Phoenix and Las Vegas, targeting heavy Latino populations.

“I think that there is a lot more complexities to abortion and I think that if the Latino community understands that those decisions need to be made by them and their families and not by politicians," said Guillen.

Linnette Corrales, a political consultant, explains how this Latinx Storytelling Tour allows them to have a conversation about this hot topic.

“Storytelling does just that, open up a dialogue, opens up the floor for those conversations that can bring change and can bring positive affirmations to those who are afraid speaking about abortions," said Corrales.

This November voters in Arizona will get to vote on proposition 139, which would extend the amount of time a pregnant woman has to get an abortion.

But there are opponents of Prop 139, who say the current 15 week abortion law doesn't need to be changed.