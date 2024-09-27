Amberly’s Place holds Domestic Violence Awareness Event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Amberly's Place held Domestic Violence Awareness Event ahead of Domestic Violence Awareness month as it is observed in October.

Over 10 local law enforcement agencies came together as Amberly's Place distributed magnets and car decals as part of their ongoing Domestic Violence Awareness Campaign.

Some agencies in attedance where the Quechan Police Department, Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol, Imperial County Sheriffs Office, Yuma Police Department, San Luis Police Department, Somerton Police Department, and many more.