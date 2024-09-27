Skip to Content
Yuma County

Amberly’s Place holds Domestic Violence Awareness Event

Published 11:21 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Amberly's Place held Domestic Violence Awareness Event ahead of Domestic Violence Awareness month as it is observed in October.

Over 10 local law enforcement agencies came together as Amberly's Place distributed magnets and car decals as part of their ongoing Domestic Violence Awareness Campaign.

Some agencies in attedance where the Quechan Police Department, Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol, Imperial County Sheriffs Office, Yuma Police Department, San Luis Police Department, Somerton Police Department, and many more.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

