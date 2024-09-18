Skip to Content
Council to vote on Yuma Fire Department and Arizona Western College agreement.

Eduardo Morales
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma City Council will vote on approving a continued agreement between the Yuma Fire Department and Arizona Western College.

The agreement has been in place since the 1980's and it allows the fire department to send prospective workers to the local college to get their EMT certification.

The agreement also allows AWC students studying to be EMT's to go on ride-alongs with the fire department.

“It allows Yuma Fire personnel to actually mentor, teach, and help develop the next batch of paramedics that are coming up through Arizona Western College’s program," said Capt. David Padilla from the Yuma Fire Department.

We’ll update you tonight at ten on the council’s decision.

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

