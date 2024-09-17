Skip to Content
Gila Ridge High School student investigated for verbal threat

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local high school received a threat Tuesday morning by a student, according to Yuma Police Department (YPD).

Officers investigated a verbal threat by a 17-year-old boy who was quickly found and interviewed by the School Resource Officer.

The student admitted to making the threat but did not intend to carry it out. Charges will be forwarded to the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center due to the severity of the threat, according to YPD.

YPD says the threat was not related to any of the threats shared through social media.

