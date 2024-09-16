Skip to Content
Arizona Commission on the Arts awards grants to Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Commission on the Arts has awarded nearly $46,000 in arts grants to organizations in Yuma County. This funding is part of a larger initiative where the commission distributed 369 grants across the state to support various arts programs.

Among the beneficiaries is Ballet Yuma, which received nearly $5,000. Kathleen Sinclair, Co-Artistic Director of Ballet Yuma, highlighted the importance of these funds for their operations. "Without outside income from private foundations, the state, and the federal government, we wouldn’t be able to put on the kind of quality performances that we do. We wouldn’t be able to give our dancers the opportunities to work with professional people," Sinclair said.

Other organizations in Yuma County that received grants include the Children's Museum of Yuma County, Yuma Orchestra, and the San Luis Film Festival. These grants are intended to provide essential resources for the arts.

