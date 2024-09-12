Yuma County Emergency Management gets $75 thousand for Mitigation Plan

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Mitigation Plan was created in efforts to reduce the amount of risks caused by climate related hazards like floods, landslides and wildfires.

The plan is meant to have the county and the surrounding cities work together to make sure to reduce these types of hazards.

The first plan was approved back in 2010 and needs to be renewed every five years. Recently, the county received $56,250 with a $18,750 non-federal match from the county to complete the plan.

Tony Badilla, Yuma County Emergency Management Director said the most common hazard in Yuma County is flooding as we typically experience a heavy monsoon season.