New building completed at Yuma Fairgrounds

Manoah Tuiasosopo
today at 6:28 PM
Published 6:35 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place for a new building at Yuma Fairgrounds on Thursday.

The Legacy Event Center is a new facility that will be used for events like weddings, expos, and community events.

The building comes equipped with air conditioning, TV monitors, surround sound, and office spaces.

The new 19,000-square-foot event center will be able to be utilized year-round.

"My favorite part about this is that we made it to competition… It took a lot of thought process into designing this so we take pride in it," says Eric Wofford, the General Manager of the Yuma County Fair.

The new building will be hosting vendors at this year's Octoberfest beginning October, 17th.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

