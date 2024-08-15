Yuma Union High School District achieves new low in dropout rate

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School District has set a new district low for modern-day low dropout rates.

The district is made up of seven schools and they have a combined dropout rate of less than two percent.

Four of the schools saw rates lower than one percent, meanwhile the state average is higher, at 4.72%.

A local student shares why it's important to stay in school and graduate.

“In the future, if you do get a job or go to college you’re going to need a good schedule and attendance to really help you keep up with what’s going on," said Skylee Sproule a senior at Vista High School.

In order to help reduce these rates consistenly the district has hired drop out prevention specialists.

“We conctact the student we talk to the student, we talk to a counselor, a teacher, and since we do reach out to the homes, a lot of kids are surprised that we do a home visit," said Rigo Conde, a drop out prevention specialists.

Conde shares how they’re able to manage student’s desires to work while going to school.

“Agriculture’s always a big thing so students do end up dropping out becuase they do want to work in agriculture, so we can find them something online maybe we can keep them online and they can work and still continue or finish up there school whatever they have to go on," said Conde.

While the district has maintained a low dropout rate for the past five years, this is the first time they have gotten the rate below two percent.