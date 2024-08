YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department are asking the public if anyone has seen a teen who went missing last year.

15-year-old Isabella Erika Gongaware was last seen on Arizona Avenue and 24th Street, according to a social media post from her brother.

She's described as 5'2" with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, then reach out to YPD at 78-CRIME.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is available.