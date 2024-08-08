Suspect on the run after shooting man in the face with BB gun

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A suspect fled the scene after a man was shot in the face with a BB type gun, according to Yuma Police Department (YPD).

YPD says officers responded to calls of shots fired in the Kennedy Park area (3351 S. Kennedy Lane) at about 3:33 p.m. on August 7.

Police say a 56-year-old man was shot in the face and struck by the BB gun. The suspect then fled the area, according to YPD.

A nearby school, C.W. McGraw Elementary, was placed in shelter for a short period of time.

The victim had non-life threatening injuries, YPD said.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.