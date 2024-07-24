Meet the Caballeros de Yuma and how they aim to give back to the community all year long

Championing community spirit and economic growth through signature events

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Caballeros de Yuma was founded in 1962 and has helped bring residents and visitors of Yuma County together as well as promote tourism in the area.

Derek Egeberg, member of the Caballeros de Yuma says their mission is to bring awareness and visibility to Yuma, both city and the county of Yuma.

"We do that through our signature events and we try to put together economically viable events for the City and County of Yuma, but also family friendly and cost effective events to bring all the kids out," says Egeberg.

The events put on by the organization are popular and something the community looks forward to every year.

They include:

Colorado River Crossing Hot Air Balloon Festival: Nov. 15-17, 2024

Holiday Pageant and Tower Lighting: Nov. 30, 2024

Yuma Territorial Marathon and Half Marathon: Jan. 25, 2025

Bull of the Desert Strong Man Competition: Feb. 15, 2025

Midnight at the Oasis: March 7-9, 2025

Independence Day Flag Raising: July 4

These events are paid for by sponsors.

"Lots and lots of local sponsorships. So we can't do any of these without all of the sponsors that we have for the event. And you see some of the events that are huge signatures, like when you go to the Midnight Oasis Car Show, you'll see banners on the side of the stage. That's one of the signature sponsors," says Egeberg.

"When you go to the balloon festival, there's typically two different sponsors that have their names big on one of the balloons. So you've got big sponsors, you've got little sponsors, and that's how it's paid for beyond the gate fees."

Egeberg says secondarily, it's a lot of community groups that play into it as well.

"So if you go out to, say, Midnight at the Oasis Car Show, all of the food vendors, those are other non-profits and local organizations that they do those things. So we don't necessarily pay a food vendor to come out. They charge their own fees, and that becomes their largest fundraiser of the year. So we can't do any of these events without some amazing partners here in Yuma," Egeberg continues.

The Caballeros de Yuma also invest in the community through scholarships.

"Scholarships and what we call major funds. So this last year, we gave out just about $40,000 worth of scholarships. We had budgeted 45, but there were a couple that didn't come to fruition," Egeberg says. "This year's largest winner was the El Presidente Scholarship. That was $10,000 for a graduating senior."

They always take volunteers, so if you'd like to contribute to making Yuma a vibrant and attractive place to live and visit, you can volunteer by calling (928) 343-1715 or email Info@caballeros.org.

You can also visit the Caballeros de Yuma Facebook page for more information about upcoming events.