YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A family friendly event for ages 13 and younger is set for September 21.

Fuddle's Fun Run, presented by K.I.D.S Cuddlekit, is a one mile run with more for the family such as food vendors and obstacles.

The Fun Run is September 21 at 8:45 a.m. with check-in at 8 a.m at H L Suverkrup Elementary School (1590 S. Avenue C, Yuma, AZ).

There is a $15 pre-registration fee, $20 on the day of the event and $5 for parents.