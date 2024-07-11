Chispa AZ announces six figure bilingual investment to raise awareness about the ACC

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chispa AZ has announced $200,000 for a bilingual investment to raise awareness about the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) and their actions within the last year.

A recent poll has just came out from over 500 Latino voters in Arizona stating

“Clean, affordable energy is absolutely critical and these poll findings show that’s especially true for Latiné voters. Every decision by the ACC directly impacts daily life in Arizona — from how much we pay for energy to whether the air we breathe is clean. Voters should know that they get to choose who oversees our public utilities and who gets to decide what rates we pay. The ACC is costing Latiné voters our health, our utility bills, and the chance to a future with clean energy.” Vianey Olivarria, Executive Director of Chispa AZ

According to study by Embold Research it is predicted that about a quarter of this years November voters will be Latino. And states that these voters are impacted by the rising heat, high costs of electricity and polluted air which is part of the ACC.