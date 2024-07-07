Humane Society of Yuma facing overcrowding crisis

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma is asking the public to consider adoption as the shelter continues to operate at maximum capacity.

Annette Lagunas, the Executive Director of the Humane Society of Yuma, says the shelter hasn't see this level of overcrowding since 2019 when 7,800 animals entered the shelter.

"We are maxed out. We, unfortunately, have had to euthanize for space here at the shelter. The whole goal is for shelters across the nation to never have to euthanize for space," Lagunas said.

Lagunas says the surge likely has to do with economic conditions, the rising cost of living and the aftermath of the pandemic.

"With COVID, we saw this huge drop and animal welfare across the nation was great. Now that people are getting back to their normal routines, those numbers are continuing to increase," Lagunas remarked.

The shelter says it currently has about 400 animals in their care with some being there for over 150 days.

The Humane Society of Yuma is currently running a "Name Your Price" adoption special through July 14, where you can take home an adoption-ready animal for your donation price.

If you're not able to adopt, the Humane Society of Yuma also accepts donations.