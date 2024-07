SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis is known to celebrate the 4th of July with a bang.

Freedom Fest takes place at Joe Orduño Park on the corner of Cesar Chavez Boulevard and Main Street.

Gates open at 6 p.m., with lots of food, activities and entertainment for the entire family.

The celebration will end with a 15 minute firework display at 9:45 p.m., followed by a concert with "Banda el Mexicano."