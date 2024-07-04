Skip to Content
Yuma County

Yuma’s 4th of July celebration at Desert Sun Stadium

Eduardo Morales
today at 5:40 PM
Published 5:49 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma is hosting a Fourth of July celebration Thursday at the Desert Sun Stadium.

The event will include a DJ, foam party, vendors, and of course a firework show.

One local couple shares why they support Yuma brining the community together for events like this.

“It brings together a sense of unity, right? Yuma strong. Everybody always supports Yuma within Yuma. So it’s critical that the city and community continue to put on these type of events, so everyone can come together and support each other," said local Yuman Tyler Claar.

The gates open at six and fireworks begin at 9.

Stadium seats are limited, so you can bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the show.

