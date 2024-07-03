Yuma Crossing Rotary Club hosting final movie night July 9

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit organization is wrapping up a summer activity for the Yuma community, but you still have time to attend their last movie event of the summer.

The Yuma Crossing Rotary Club will have its final movie night next Tuesday, July 9 at 6 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Junior Youth Center in Yuma.

There will free hot dogs, pop corn and refreshments for the entire family.

"It's so rewarding because some of the families come in and they are ready to eat and we are here to give that service to whoever walks in through that door." said Thelma H. Lundy of the Yuma Crossing Rotary Club.

The event is free.

The Martin Luther King Youth Center is located on the corner of 3rd Street and 13th Avenue.