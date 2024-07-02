San Luis PD looking to improve K9 unit

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis Police Department are looking for the community's help in maintaining and improving their K9 unit.

K9 Sergeant Damian Miller with the San Luis Police Department says that equipment is constantly needed for the department due to the wear and tear they go through on a daily basis.

"We need anywhere from leashes to bike sleeves and even reward toys for the dogs because they tend to go through them relatively fast," said Miller.

Sergeant Miller explains that quite a bit of their budget goes towards their K9 program due to their proximity to the border but explains that some items needed are not always covered in their budget.

"We're always training, especially with our K9 unit," said Miller. "The more equipment we have the better it is for the dogs."

Currently, the San Luis Police Department has 3 K9's as part of their unit. Miller says these dogs are dual purpose, meaning they are able to apprehend people and locate drugs.

These dogs train with actual drugs that have been taken off the streets and with bite suits so they are able to take down any fleeing criminals.

Sergeant Miller says training these dogs to get them ready for the field takes about four months but says these dogs constantly go through various types of training.

"Even we they are certified, we continue to train the dogs at least eight hours per week until they retire," said Miller.

If you would like to assist the San Luis Police Department K9 unit, residents can make a donation to K9 Ops are at their local police station.